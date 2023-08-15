Two robbed a cabbie of his car, cash in Greater Noida

Two unidentified suspects were booked by the police for allegedly robbing a 30-year-old cab driver of his vehicle, ₹24,000 in cash, and two mobile phones, police said, adding that the incident took place after the suspects had booked the cab to travel from Noida to Vrindavan on Sunday evening.

According to police, while returning from Vrindavan, the suspects overpowered the cab driver using a sharp-edged weapon and robbed him close to the Jewar toll plaza in Greater Noida.

Anil Kumar, SHO of Bisrakh, said, “In his complaint, the cab driver, identified as Akash Singh, a resident of Ghodi Bachheda in Beta-2, Greater Noida, said that he had received a booking for Vrindavan around 3 pm while he was on routine work in Noida. Upon picking up two youths from Gol Chakkar, Singh reached Vrindavan at approximately 5.30 pm. Subsequently, the youths requested a return trip to Noida.”

“Several hours later, after crossing the Jewar toll plaza within the jurisdiction of Beta-2 police station in Greater Noida, the suspects instructed Singh to halt the car for what they claimed was important work. Once the car was parked, they brandished a sharp-edged weapon, robbed Singh of his two mobile phones, cash, and his vehicle,” the SHO said.

Singh managed to secure a ride to Noida and reported the incident to the Bisrakh police station, he added.

An FIR was filed based on his complaint, under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, against the two unidentified suspects at Bisrakh police station on Monday. The case is set to be transferred to Beta-2 police station since the incident falls under their jurisdiction.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects by scanning CCTV footage along the route to the crime scene, SHO Kumar added.