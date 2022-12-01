Camp for flat registries underway in Noida

The Noida authority has started a month-long camp to execute flat registries at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra building in Sector 6 since Wednesday. Officials said the date may be extended if needed.

“We have organised the camp so that homebuyers can get their flat registry without facing any inconvenience. The camp will continue for a month or so,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“The camp is for those housing projects where occupancy certificate has been issued and all financial dues are paid up by the developer,” said a Noida authority official.

Homebuyers can enter the camp without needing a pass, unlike the Noida authority’s sector 6 office, where one needs to first obtain a pass to meet officials who will process the papers before executing the registry. After completing the process at the camp, the authority will deploy staff for the registry, which takes place at the stamp and registry department in Sector 33.

