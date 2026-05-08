Can’t shut power over maintenance dues: Utility order

Power distribution company Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) directed apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) and resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Noida and Greater Noida to refrain from deducting maintenance charges from prepaid electricity meters or disconnecting power supply over such dues.

In a directive issued on May 7, citing complaints from residents of a housing society in Sector 119, the department clarified that such practices are not allowed under current regulations.

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In a directive issued on May 7, citing complaints from residents of a housing society in Sector 119, the department clarified that such practices are not allowed under current regulations. HT accessed a copyof the directive issued under the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) Supply Code 2023–24 and signed off by Mohit Goyal, the executive engineer of the electricity urban distribution division-V, Sector 16A.

“The deemed franchisee shall not disconnect the electricity supply of its consumers on the pretext of defaults in payments related to other charges,” the order read, stating that disconnection is allowed only in cases of non-payment of electricity dues.

The utility also underlined that electricity charges and common area maintenance charges must not be linked. “No disconnection can be effected… on account of non-payment of general maintenance charges unless it can be proven that the amount of electricity charge… has not been paid by the resident,” the order read.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the action is part of a broader crackdown on irregular practices in high-density housing societies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the action is part of a broader crackdown on irregular practices in high-density housing societies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to PVVNL, most societies in Noida already maintain separate billing systems. However, some continued to deduct maintenance dues through prepaid meters, resulting in repeated power cuts for residents. “Such practices were leading to disruption of electricity supply two to three times a month in some cases,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PVVNL, most societies in Noida already maintain separate billing systems. However, some continued to deduct maintenance dues through prepaid meters, resulting in repeated power cuts for residents. “Such practices were leading to disruption of electricity supply two to three times a month in some cases,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The department said that prepaid meter balances can only be used for electricity consumption and essential services, such as lifts, water pumps and street-lighting. “Strict action will be taken against AOAs violating these provisions,” the executive engineer said, warning that non-compliance could invite penal action under the Electricity Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department said that prepaid meter balances can only be used for electricity consumption and essential services, such as lifts, water pumps and street-lighting. “Strict action will be taken against AOAs violating these provisions,” the executive engineer said, warning that non-compliance could invite penal action under the Electricity Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents welcomed the move, calling it a relief from arbitrary disconnections.

“In our society, electricity supply was being disrupted over non-payment of maintenance, which caused inconvenience to residents. Power is an essential service and should not be linked to such disputes. This order brings much-needed clarity and ensures that residents are not penalised unfairly,” a resident who had filed the complaint said.

“This ensures that electricity supply is not used as a pressure tool in maintenance disputes,” the resident said.

The power department has directed all AOAs to establish separate mechanisms for collecting maintenance charges through bank transfers, cheques or other modes, and to ensure compliance with the supply code provisions.

“There are still unanswered questions around how common-area maintenance will be collected and how common area billing will be managed under multipoint systems. A comprehensive SOP is needed,” said Nikhil Singhal, president, Noida Highrise Federation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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