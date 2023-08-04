Car-borne gang targets about 18 cars in Indirapuram, flee with valuables and parts after breaking glasses

A gang of car-borne thieves targeted at least 15-18 cars in Gyan Khand and Shakti Khand areas of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram locality and fled with engine control units (ECM), music systems, laptops, shoes and other valuables they found inside the parked cars on Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, based on several complaints filed, two collective FIRs under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Indirapuram police station.

The residents who filed complaints said that the thieves had come in couple of cars and two of them ventured out to target the different cars of residents parked outside the houses. The residents of Shakti Khand said that one of the CCTVs spotted the cars used by the gang around 1.45am on Thursday near a farmhouse.

“The number of the Swift car was also visible and later when we checked it was number of a Brezza. It seems they were using some fake number plate on their car. They targeted my Creta and total five cars in our locality. My neighbour had bought a new pair of shoes and these too were taken away. We have filed a collective complaint into the incident,” said Sandeep Rawal, one of the residents.

He added that he got an alert of ignition switch off from his car through a GPS device installed.

“I woke up after this alert around 2.15am and looked outside. My car was found at the place it was parked. Unsuspecting, I went off to sleep. In the morning, the residents discovered the thefts and approached the police,” Rawal added.

The other FIR was filed by residents of Gyan Khand who said that at least a dozen cars in their locality were targeted. They said that the thieves seemed to be experts and well acquainted with cars and mechanics.

“As part of their modus operandi, they broke the window glasses of the cars and took away ECMs and whatever valuables they found in the parked cars. In one of the CCTVs, they were seen around 4am. We have given a collective complaint to the police. My new I20 car was targeted by the gang,” Ispendra Singh, resident of Gyan Khand.

The residents said that the cars targeted include I20, Creta, Elantra and Venue, among others.

Meanwhile, police on the other hand said that they sent their teams to the incident site and collected information. The Indirapuram police station was abuzz with victims who arrived with their complaints during the day.

“Based on these collective complaints, we filed two collective FIRs for theft. The thieves targeted about one and half dozen cars and we are investigating with the help of CCTVs in the area and those provide to us by residents,” said Bhaskar Verma, ACP (Sahibabad) who also officiated as ACP (Indirapuram).

