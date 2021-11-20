Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Case registered as stray bullet hits hotel window in Noida
noida news

Case registered as stray bullet hits hotel window in Noida

The bullet, fired from outside, damaged the window of a room on the second floor and hit its roof. No one was injured in the incident, the hotel management said in the complaint
Police suspect someone opened fire randomly in an inebriated condition and fled the spot. They have registered a case against an unknown person. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A case was registered against an unknown person after a stray bullet hit a window in Sector 18’s Mosaic Hotel around 1.45am on Thursday.

The bullet, fired from outside, damaged the window of a room on the second floor and hit its roof. No one was injured in the incident, the hotel management said in the complaint.

Rishikant Sharma, 35, hotel manager, said in the police complain, “We dialled 112 and informed police about the matter. We demand the police investigate the matter and take action,” he said.

When contacted, Sharma said that he has filed a complaint and he has nothing else to add.

Arun Malik, Sector 18 police checkpost in-charge, said that a police team reached the spot after receiving the information. “A guest was staying in the room when the incident took place. There was a sudden bang and the window’s glass smashed. The guest informed the hotel management. Initially, it was believed someone had thrown a stone or a piece of brick at the window. But investigation showed a bullet was fired,” he said.

Malik said the police team scanned the footage of CCTV cameras in nearby areas but could not trace the suspect. “It appears someone opened fire randomly in an inebriated condition and fled the spot. We have registered a case against an unknown person under Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 20 police station. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

