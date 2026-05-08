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Cash-van robbery: Role of past employees, van staff under lens

The incident took place on Wednesday as the van, along with several staff, arrived around 1pm near Bagu area, adjacent to the Crossings Republik Township, to fill cash in an ATM

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: A day after three unidentified men snatched a cash van carrying about 20 lakh in cash on National Highway – 9 near Crossings Republik Township during an armed robbery, police said on Thursday that the role of past employees and some cash van staff is under scrutiny and an FIR has been registered.

After the robbery, during which a shot was also fired, police found the looted van dumped on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) near Kushaliya, about 15 km from the incident site, ahead of Masuri. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident took place on Wednesday as the van, along with several staff, arrived around 1pm near Bagu area, adjacent to the Crossings Republik Township, to fill cash in an ATM.

“We have substantial leads into the case, and the role of past employees of the cash-filling firm and some of the staff on the van is under scrutiny. So far, the firm has not provided us the exact amount of cash transacted during the day or the amount lost. It is suspected that the robbers dumped the van on the expressway and took another vehicle to move further with the cash,” Raj Karan Nayyar, additional police commissioner, told HT.

“As of now, the estimated amount lost during the robbery is about 20 lakhs in cash. The staff on the van are being questioned, and we have not given them a clean chit so far,” Nayyar added.

Soon, three armed men arrived afoot and fired a gunshot and snatched the van from the driver, officials said, adding that they drove the van on the DME (on the Delhi-Meerut carriageway) and dumped the vehicle near Kushaliya village.

 
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