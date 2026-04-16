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CBSE Results: Noida region’s CBSE pass rate dips, lags behind national avg

While the national pass percentage saw an increase of 0.04 percentage points, Noida region witnessed a drop from 89.41% in 2025 to 87.66% this year.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:56 am IST
By Asmita Seth
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Noida: The Noida region witnessed a decline in the pass percentage this year, lagging behind the national average after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results on Wednesday.

The region recorded a pass percentage of 87.66%, lower than the national average of 93.70%, and was ranked 20th among 22 regions, indicating a decline in its overall performance. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While the national pass percentage saw an increase of 0.04 percentage points, Noida region witnessed a drop from 89.41% in 2025 to 87.66% this year.

The region recorded a pass percentage of 87.66%, lower than the national average of 93.70%, and was ranked 20th among 22 regions, indicating a decline in its overall performance.

According to CBSE data, over 313,000 students were registered from the Noida region, of whom around 310,000 appeared for the examination. The region covers multiple districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh and Bulandshahr.

Despite the regional dip, there were some individual brilliance performances as well.

In Ghaziabad, Daksh Vasudeva, a student of Amity School, Sector 6, Vasundhara, scored perfect score of 100%. “Scoring 500 out of 500 is a big achievement. He has always been a consistent performer since nursery, and now he is preparing for JEE,” said his mother Shilpa Vasudeva.

At Shiv Nadar School, Noida, the pass percentage stood at 100%, with top scores of 99% secured by Reet Narula and Gauransh Kaul. The school reported 49 students scoring above 90%. The school’s principal, Anju Soni, said, “Their focus, resilience and hard work have brought laurels to the school.”

Trishar Das of Amity International School, Noida, who secured an overall aggregate of 99.6%, said, “I think maintaining a positive mindset during the exam really helped me improve my results.”

 
noida gautam budh nagar pass percentage cbse results
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