CBSE results: Over 98% students clear class 10 in Noida, Ghaziabad

Students in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts have performed well in the class 10 assessments of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the results of which were declared on Tuesday. While 98.35% students cleared class 10 in GB Nagar, the neighbouring Ghaziabad recorded a pass percentage of 98.7%, officials said, adding that girls once again outshone boys in both the districts.

Overall, the Noida region recorded a pass percentage of 98.78% in the class 10 results, an improvement of over 11% since last year. According to the CBSE, the Noida region comprises 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including GB Nagar and Ghaziabad. Last year, Noida region’s pass percentage was 87.51%.

This year, the students received their result without appearing for the board exams. The results have been declared on the basis of an alternative assessment method after the board exams were cancelled in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. Under the alternative assessment criteria, students have been evaluated on the basis of their performances in exams conducted at the school level, including unit tests, half-yearly exams, and pre-board exams.

In GB Nagar district, a total of 21,820 students registered for class 10 board exams, of which 13,099 were boys and 8,721 were girls.

“Out of 21,820 students, 21,462 have cleared the exams with a pass percentage of 98.35%. The pass percentage of girls in the district is 99.1% while that of boys is 98.5%. There are 183 secondary schools affiliated to CBSE in the district,” said Piyush Sharma, CBSE’s regional officer for Noida.

On the other hand, in Ghaziabad, 24,464 students were eligible for class 10 board exams, of which 14,652 were boys and 9,812 girls.

“While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.06%, it stood at 98.7% for boys. A total of 95 secondary schools are affiliated to CBSE in the district. The overall average pass percentage of Ghaziabad is 98.7%,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, students are elated after receiving their results.

Samrudhi Pravin Shirke of The Khaitan School in Noida’s Sector 40 has scored 100% in her class 10 board exams. “I was expecting above 99% score, but never thought that I would score a 100%,” said Shirke, who plans to take science stream and wants to pursue neuroscience.

Shubhi Bhatia, a student of Amity International School in Noida’s Sector 44, has scored 99.8% with 99 (out of 100) in English and 100 each in French, Maths, Science, and Artificial Intelligence.

“With 157 students having scored above 95%, the performance of the school in the exams is praiseworthy. The highest scorers are Shubhi Bhatia (99.8%), followed by Nitya Agarwal (99.6%) and Simone Nayyar (99.4%),” said Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, Noida.

At DPS Noida, Tanvi Srivastava is the topper with 99% marks. “It is a great feeling to secure the first position in my school. It would not have been possible without the constant support of my teachers and parents, especially during the time of Covid-19 when we are getting used to online learning,” she said.

At DPS Indirapuram, three students topped with 99.6% and four more students scored 99.4%. Sangeeta Hajela, principal of DPS Indirapuram, said, “This batch of students started online learning last year and even at such a tender age, they have been able to manage during the pandemic and perform well in class 10, which is a great achievement.”

Shambhavi Sharma, a student of Gurukul-The School in Ghaziabad, scored 99.6%. “I got 98 in English and 100 each in other subjects. I am happy, but not satisfied as I feel that I could have scored a perfect 100 in English if board exams were held. I will take humanities and plan to appear for civil services exams,” she said.

At Amity International School in Sector 1, Vasundhara, 39 out of 142 students scored over 95%. “We congratulate the students on their brilliant performance. Ultimately, their resilience, patience, adaptability and hard work paid off despite the adverse life-threatening circumstances posed by the pandemic. Parents, students and teachers are all very satisfied with this board results,” said Dr. Bhavana Kulshrestha, principal of the school.

According to the CBSE, students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the in-person exams to be conducted by the board between August 16 and September 15 this year, dates of which will be announced soon.

Aditi Basu Roy, president of All India Principals Association, GB Nagar, said that the students have a tough road ahead as the class 10 results have come easily to them. “The students now need to be prepared for the big jump from class 10 to 11, which is tougher than the shift from class 12 to graduation. Based on the class 10 results, which were done solely on internal assessments, students now have to decide their streams for class 11,” she said.