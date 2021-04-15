CBSE’s decision on board exams relieves some, miffs few

Noida: The CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams following a surge in Covid-19 cases has evoked a bittersweet response among students, teachers and parents in Noida and Ghaziabad.

As per the CBSE order, the Covid-19 situation will be reviewed in June to take a call on the conduct of Class 12 examinations while the result for Class 10 will be declared on the basis of the objective criteria decided by the board.

“I am confident about my internal assessment and I am sure I will be promoted to 11th standard. It is a relief that not just the exams are cancelled, we have also been given an option to appear for exams if we are not satisfied with the marks allocated,” said Atish Jha, who studies at Sun Valley International School, Vaishali, in Ghaziabad.

Tyakshi Singh, who is a Class 10 student at Army Public School in Noida’s sector 37, was hoping to appear for the Class 10 board exams. “Though I am sure I will be promoted, I think I would have scored better in board exams than the internal exams that were taken by the school,” she said.

Meanwhile, students of Class 12 are on the edge. “I had prepared a study schedule according to my board exams and college entrance exams. Now, I will again have to rework my schedule. I hope the board exams don’t get delayed later than June, else they may clash with other exams,” said Astha Singh, who studies at Amity International School, Noida.

“It has been over a year that I am stuck in Class 12. I was looking forward to get done with my board exams. We aren’t sure what the Covid-19 situation will be like in future. Last year, board exams were held in September. If the same happens this year too, my whole year will go to waste,” said Saksham Sharma, a Class 12 student of DPS, Noida.

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to begin from May 4.

“The policy of internal assessment and the option of opting to sit for the exam should also be devised for Class 12 students if the situation remains the same till June to save the crucial year of the students and enable them to apply for courses in foreign universities,” said Rajiv Pant, retired bursar of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

Meanwhile, school officials welcomed the government decision stating that given how cases are increasing, this is the only solution. “There are 78 CBSE board centres in Noida, where around 500 to 600 students are expected to take the exams. With Covid cases surging, we were worried as to how will the exams be conducted. I believe this is a fair decision,” said Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, Noida.

“I believe that health comes first and each student should be protected from Covid-19,” said Kamini Bhasin, Principal of DPS Noida.

Welcoming the decision to cancel the Class X board exams, Sangeeta Hajela, principal of DPS, Indirapuram, said , “The focus should now be on addressing the learning gap that has already occurred. However, Class 12 board examinations have a different kind of sanctity attached to them because all higher study opportunities and career choices, both in India and abroad, depend on them,” she added.

On the other hand, parents feel the postponement of Class 12 exams will add to the stress of the children. “Till when will you keep postponing the exams? When the coronavirus situation has not ended in the last one year, how can you expect it to get better by June? As parents, we feel the anxiety of our children and making them for the exam dates is not fair,” said Manoj Kataria, who is the president of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents’ Welfare Society.

Yatender Kasana, president of All Noida School Parents Association, said, “The Class 12 students should be promoted without exams as in any case, they have to give the entrance exams for colleges and higher studies. Delaying exams is like playing with their future”.