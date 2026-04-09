Census 2027: Officials ordered to speed up preparations

GREATER NOIDA: Preparations for the national Census 2027 have picked up pace in Gautam Budh Nagar, with district authorities directing officials to fast-track groundwork related to house listing, manpower deployment and training to avoid delays in the enumeration exercise.

The process is prioritised in urban clusters such as Noida and Greater Noida, where rapid expansion and dense population pose logistical challenges, officials said. (Representative photo)

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Officials said the focus is on creating house listings blocks to determine how areas are divided for enumeration. The process is prioritised in urban clusters such as Noida and Greater Noida, where rapid expansion and dense population pose logistical challenges.

“Officials concerned have been directed to complete house listing blocks within the prescribed timeline so that subsequent stages are not affected,” said Medha Roopam, district magistrate and principal census officer.

The administration has also started identifying and deploying enumerators and supervisors, who are usually drawn from departments such as basic education, secondary education and panchayati raj.

“Departments have been asked to submit the lists of eligible personnel at the earliest to ensure timely appointments,” the DM added.

At the same time, training preparations for field staff are underway. Authorities at the tehsil and urban level have been directed to share details about training schedules and venues with the district administration without delay.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the exercise requires coordinated planning across departments, especially in a rapidly urbanising district like Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the exercise requires coordinated planning across departments, especially in a rapidly urbanising district like Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a time-bound exercise. Any laxity will not be tolerated and accountability will be fixed in case of delays or negligence,” Roopam added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a time-bound exercise. Any laxity will not be tolerated and accountability will be fixed in case of delays or negligence,” Roopam added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior officials from the district administration, education departments, development authorities and the state census directorate reviewed the process on Tuesday, indicating a multi-agency approach to ensure smooth execution of the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials from the district administration, education departments, development authorities and the state census directorate reviewed the process on Tuesday, indicating a multi-agency approach to ensure smooth execution of the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the census will involve extensive fieldwork and is likely to play a key role in policy planning and resource allocation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the census will involve extensive fieldwork and is likely to play a key role in policy planning and resource allocation. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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