CGST inspector held in Noida for threatening senior officer

An inspector with Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) was arrested on Friday by the Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly threatening and sending abusive messages to a senior official at his workplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR in the case was registered on Monday at the Phase 3 police station after the complainant, a resident of Sector 121, had submitted a written complaint. The suspect named in the FIR was absconding since the case was registered and was nabbed on Friday, said police.

According to police, the suspect is an inspector at the CGST audit unit in Noida.

“On Monday, a deputy commissioner with CGST (Noida unit) and resident of Sector 121 submitted a complaint at the Phase-3 police station alleging that her subordinate in office sent her threatening and inappropriate messages on her WhatsApp number. He also sent abusive messages. In the complaint, the deputy commissioner alleged that he threatened to kill her. She has specified that she is unaware as to why he sent such messages and threatened her,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the complaint, the officer requested police to take appropriate action against him, police added.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509(b) (sexual harassment by electronic mode) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect. Police teams were deployed to nab him and on Friday, he was finally arrested from Sector 64 in Noida,” DCP Singh added.