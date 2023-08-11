Chain snatchers strike at G Noida West high rise a week after 3 suspects held

Barely a week after the Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested three alleged chain snatchers from Greater Noida West after a gunfight, another incident of chain snatching was reported on Wednesday evening from the area, police said.

Screengrab of CCTV footage show the chain snatchers near the ice-cream vendor outside GreenArch residential society in Techzone 4. (HT Photo)

Two men on a motorcycle targeted a 31-year-old man buying ice-cream outside GreenArch residential society in Techzone 4, Greater Noida West around 11pm on Wednesday, said police.

“I was standing near an ice-cream cart around 11pm when two men on a motorbike snatched my gold chain and fled the spot. I immediately dialled the emergency number after which a PRV (police response vehicle) reached the spot and I submitted a complaint,” said Rohit Gaur, a resident of GreenArch society, who works at a private firm in Noida.

He further said, “The Cherry County police post is located less than 500 metres from our society and it seems that the criminals have no fear of the law. The incident has instilled fear in me and my family and we are afraid to even step out of the society now.”

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the gate of the society and a video of it was shared widely on social media. In the video, two men wearing helmets can be seen on a bike standing near the ice-cream cart; they suddenly snatched the victim’s chain and sped away on their motorcycle.

Anil Rajput, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said, “On the basis of a complaint, we have registered an FIR under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The CCTV footage is being scanned to identify and nab the suspects”.

Earlier on August 3, the Bisrakh police had arrested three alleged snatchers after a brief gunfight. Police said the suspects used to targeted high-rise residents in Greater Noida West.

On August 6, too, a chain snatching incident was reported from outside Himalaya Pride society which is located next to GreenArch society in Techzone-4, Greater Noida West. “Around 11pm, my wife returning from the market when two men on a black Pulsar bike snatched her gold chain,” said Raghvendra Khare, a resident of the society. An FIR in the case was registered at the Bisrakh police station.

According to the SHO, the gang of snatchers that was arrested earlier is different from the ones that are active in the area now. “The modus operandi of the new snatchers is to target residents in markets at night. Whereas the earlier gang used to threaten their victims using weapons and flee with valuables,” said Rajput.

Following Wednesday’s incident, residents said the lack of police presence has led to an increase in street crimes.

A resident of the GreenArch society said, “There is barely any police presence near our society in the evening and several incidents of snatching have happened outside the residential area.”

Manish Kumar, a member of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA), said, “Phone and chain snatching incidents are on the rise despite local police regularly catching miscreants. They should think proactively on how to prevent street crimes. Deployment and visibility of police force at roundabouts and busy market places in Greater Noida West must increase.”

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said, “Local officers have been directed to increase police patrolling in the area, especially between 8pm and midnight. Any speeding bikes and suspicious vehicles will be thoroughly checked by police. In fact, investigators are close to arresting the culprits in the recent incident of chain snatching.”

