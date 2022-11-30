Citizens will ‘feel the change’ in next 4 months, says Ghaziabad’s first commissioner of police 

IPS officer Ajay Mishra, who took charge on Wednesday as Ghaziabad’s first commissioner of police (CP), said the newly declared police commissionerate system in the district will be fully functional within a fortnight and residents will be able to feel a “perceptible change” in the next three or four months.

Mishra, a 2003 batch IPS officer, was appointed police chief of Ghaziabad late Monday night, after the UP cabinet on November 25 gave its nod for establishing the commissionerate system in Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj.

Prior to this, Mishra has served in the districts of Kanpur, Varanasi, Sultanpur and Baghpat besides Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terrorist squad. He has also served in Jammu and Kashmir and has returned about two months ago from the central deputation.

The new police chief, after taking charge on Wednesday morning, held marathon meetings with district officers and took stock of the crime, and law and order situation.

“Our focus will be on key areas related to general crime and we will ensure focus on security of women, curbing of street crime and making a system (the commissionerate system) which is transparent, prompt and responsive. Overall, the police will be more accessible to the public. With the new system, our responsibility has increased and we will try to provide better results to citizens. Since people have more expectations from the new system, they will be able to see a perceptible change in the situation in the next 3-4 months,” Mishra said.

The district at present has about 4,300 police personnel of all ranks. Mishra said he will also ensure that there is no misuse of power as the police have been vested with executive powers under the new commissionerate system.

“Under the new system, we will get an additional 1,000 personnel besides more officers and the force will be fully functional within a fortnight. As regards the issue of making the city safer, we will ensure that night patrolling gets enhanced and is visible. We will also ensure that there are no dark spots and the issues will be taken up with the respective agencies. We will also ensure better enforcement against violators and also better human intelligence to crack crime cases,” Mishra said.

The Ghaziabad district at present has 23 police stations and many of the newly opened stations are still operating from the old police posts. These include stations of Loni Border, Tronica City, Tila Morh and even the newly opened Wave City police station which is operating from a temporary structure.

“Police to public ratio is being enhanced with the state administration allowing us additional personnel and resources. This will give us cutting edge and police presence will be visible across the district. The issues related to additional resources and budget will be taken up with the state officials and we will ensure that there is no lack of either,” Mishra added further.

He added that the hierarchy and the structure of the new commissionerate will be finalised in the coming days and the district is likely to be divided into three zones which will be managed by nine senior officers, accountable to the new police chief.

The state government in a notification issued on November 26 has vested powers of the executive magistrate on all assistant commissioners of police, additional deputy commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police, additional commissioners of police, joint commissioners of police and commissioner of police of metropolitan area of Ghaziabad.

Further, all additional commissioners of police and joint commissioners of police and commissioner of police have been appointed as additional district magistrates.

By the way of the notification, the appointed additional district magistrates are also vested with the powers of district magistrate under the Criminal Procedure Code and 14 different Acts.

