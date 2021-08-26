‘City of Apparel’ signage put up near Jewar toll plaza

With a 150-acre Apparel Park expected to come up on Sector 29 along the Yamuna Expressway, the Noida Apparel and Export Cluster (NAEC) has put up a ‘City of Apparel’ signage near the Jewar toll plaza.

The signage was inaugurated by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) CEO Arun Vir Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Wednesday.

NAEC president Lalit Thukral said that the district had been declared the ‘City of Apparel’ under the UP government’s ‘One District, One Product’ scheme to promote local products.

“Prominent garment and apparel houses have been allotted plots at the Apparel Park that will further strengthen the district’s presence in the industry and generate 500,000 jobs and NAEC will ensure that a majority of it goes to people from nearby villages and towns, and 70% of the workforce will be women,” said Thukral who is also the Convenor of Ready Made Garments, UP Export Promotion Council.

“The Apparel Park was conceived in 2018. There will be a total of 116 plots spread over the 221.5 hectares, of which 91 have been earmarked for NAEC. Sity-eight plots have already been allotted to the NAEC members, while the remaining will be allotted by end of August,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

He added that the units which are engaged in manufacturing & making textiles, garments, apparels, as defined by Union ministry of textile are eligible for the plots.

“Each application for the plot is interviewed and verified before getting allotted. Once the plots are allotted and possession is given, industries will start construction and the hub will be ready by 2023,” added Singh.

The Apparel Park is expected to draw an investment of around ₹2,500 crore and earn ₹5,000 crore additional foreign exchange annually, say exporters.

An Apparel Training and Design Center has been established in sector 24, Noida to provide skills to craftsmen engaged in garment factories. A similar Center will be set up at the Apparel Park by NAEC to train workforce and employ them in the garment industry, added Thukral.

“Already around 3,000 apparel production units are in operation in GB Nagar and in these units approximately 10 lakh people are employed directly or indirectly. The district manufactures readymade garments worth Rs. 30,000 crores annually and of that, garments worth Rs.25,000 crores are exported and rest go to the domestic market,” informed Thukral.

MLA Dhirendra Singh added, “As soon as people enter Jewar from the toll plaza, they will be welcomed with the signage that has been inaugurated today. The apparel hub will generate employment for the villagers of which 70% will be women”.