Clash at court in Ghaziabad: Lawyers start sit-in stir

Ghaziabad: Lawyers of the bar association of Ghaziabad on Monday staged sit-in protest and also started an indefinite strike of work to seek action against officials allegedly responsible for lathicharge against lawyers in a courtroom on October 29 (Tuesday). Police said that on the day of the incident lawyers were demanding transfer of hearing in a bail case, but the judge rejected the demand. Policemen took the judge safely to his chamber while the lawyers were allegedly getting aggressive. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The lawyers, protesting at the court complex, said that strike of work will continue till action is taken against a judge and police officers allegedly involved behind the lathicharge incident.

“Our indefinite protest has started on Monday and will continue till action is taken against the erring officials and the judge. Our protest is peaceful, but lawyers will not attend work. This will impact about 2,000 cases which come up for hearing at different courts. The action meted out to lawyers in the courtroom was not called for and was unprecedented. We demand immediate action,” said Deepak Sharma, president of the bar association.

He said the bar association in Ghaziabad is getting support from different bar associations and tehsil bar associations across Uttar Pradesh while support from associations in Delhi, Haryana and other states have also come in.

The situation, said police, necessitated lathi charge against lawyers in the courtroom. Later, the lawyers came down to the ground floor of the court complex where they allegedly vandalised a police post and also set afire items.

The police later registered two first information reports (FIRs). The first FIR was lodged on a complaint by court officials against three named lawyers and 40-50 unidentified people. It was related to allegedly obstructing the judicial work, damaging court property and also vandalising a police post and setting it ablaze.

The second FIR was registered alleging that lawyers resorted to stone-pelting at the police force and also set afire items at the police post. It also states that several policemen sustained injuries in the clash.

On Monday, Manoj Kumar Mishra, court manager, said that litigation work was largely affected due to the strike called by lawyers. He declined any further comments about lawyers’ demands.

“We have also moved into a petition in the court to address courtroom safety and alleged misuse of power. The action against lawyers was unprecedented and such an incident never surfaced ever in the past,” said Nahar Singh Yadav, a senior lawyer who was in the courtroom during the incident on October 29.

Several videos of the incident also surfaced online.

“We have deployed police personnel after the lawyers started their protest and strike. The deployment will remain as per suitability in coming days,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar circle.