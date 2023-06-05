15 arrested after clash between medical students, security guards over smoking

Clashes broke out between students of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and security guards of Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida on Sunday night following a minor argument over smoking. Police arrested 15 people from the spot, including four students and 11 security guards.

The clashes happened around 10.30 pm at the Munshi Premchand hostel of GBU where MBBS students of GIMS have been given accommodation as construction of GIMS hostel has not begun yet.

In a video of the incident, which is being shared widely online, a large number of security guards can be seen wielding sticks and smashing vehicles parked at the hostel compound. In other videos from the campus, shared by students, men can be seen kicking hostel room doors open.

According to Sarita Malik, station house officer of Ecotech-1 police station, as many as 33 people were taken into custody on Sunday night itself.

“Police received information about the clash around 11pm following which teams rushed to the spot. There was a fight inside Munshi Premchand hostel over an unverified matter between the security guards and students of GIMS. A total of 22 students suffered injuries in the clash, of which four have suffered severe fractures. Injured students have been admitted to GIMS hospital,” she said.

She said according to security guards, the argument broke out after some students were stopped from smoking on campus. Students have refuted these allegations, said the officer.

By Monday evening, 15 people were arrested by the police on the basis of the FIR registered following written complaints from both sides, Malik said.

“The in-charge of the security agency, along with several unidentified security guards, have been booked under charges of rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, assault, house trespass, intentional insult, criminal intimidation and provisions of Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act,” Malik said, adding that number of arrests could increase as investigation proceeds in the matter.

On the other hand, on the basis of a complaint from the security agency, several unidentified students of GIMS have been booked under sections of rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, assault, intentional insult and criminal intimidation, she said.

“The security agency had earlier given a complaint of dacoity (IPC 392) against the students. On inquiry, it was found to be false after which the charges were changed,” said Malik.

Meanwhile, statements from the two institutions remained conflicting, with one side alleging that the other side provoked the clash.

Dr Vishwas Tripathi, GBU registrar, said at least 14 security guards have suffered injuries, including severe injuries sustained by the security in-charge.

“An argument broke out between three GIMS students and the security in-charge of GBU at the cricket stadium of the campus over smoking. After the argument was settled, the security in-charge saw a mob of over 40 to 50 GIMS students wielding sticks charging towards him following which he hid in the washroom of the stadium. The students vandalised the stadium and also beat up the security in-charge,” said Tripathi.

He said when the guards got to know that their in-charge has been roughed up, they barged into Munshi Premchand hostel.

“An internal inquiry is being conducted against the security agency. We are cooperating with the police,” he said.

Dr (brigadier) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, said four students are in the intensive care unit of the hospital. “The security guards entered the hostels and assaulted students inside their rooms. They have badly damaged the hostel, as well as vehicles of our students and staff parked on the campus. Thankfully, there was no loss of life,” he said.

Students said several of them jumped from the first and second floor of the hostel in order to escape the security guards who barged into their rooms. “The situation was so harrowing that students were hiding in bathrooms, behind cupboards and even jumping off balconies to save themselves from a mob of around 60 security guards. Those who jumped off balconies have suffered injuries,” said a first year student, who did not wish to be named.

Several hostellers of GIMS sat on a protest at the hospital demanding that their hostel building be changed from GBU campus.

“We do not feel safe on the GBU campus and we demand that hostel facilities be provided to us at GIMS as soon as possible. Such incidents have left us in fear of our lives. Many students have left the hostel for temporary accommodations,” said a second year resident, on condition of anonymity.

In response, GIMS director said, “The construction of a new hostel building is scheduled but hasn’t begun yet. We are equally concerned for the well being of students. We will expedite the process of construction but it will not be possible to provide an alternative accommodation overnight for all students.”

He added that a total of 170 men and 100 women students of GIMS reside in GBU hostels.

Earlier on April 26, 2022, a clash had broken out between students of GIMS and GBU over blaring music from one of the hostel rooms. At the time as well, the hostel was vandalised and several students from both institutes suffered injuries.

