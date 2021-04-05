Commuters troubled as part of CISF Road overflooded due to water pipeline damage

Ghaziabad: Thousands of commuters are facing a tough time for the last two days as a stretch of the CISF Road in Indirapuram has got overflooded due to the damage to a Ganga water pipeline in the area. Officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) said that the repair work is in progress and likely to get over by Tuesday.

The CISF Road helps commuters from Vasundhara and Mohan Nagar reach NH-9.

The carriageway from Vasundhara to NH-9 is already dug up due to a 2.5km pipeline laying project undertaken by the UP Jal Nigam since February last year and the road relaying work is likely to get complete by end of May.

“Commuters were already facing issues with the dug-up road, and now they are suffering due to damage to the Ganga water pipeline which has overflooded a stretch of about 400 metres. As a result, residents of our high-rise have no exit left while vehicles often get stuck up on the flooded road,” said Kapil Tyagi, president of apartment owners association at Divyansh Pratham, a high-rise in Indirapuram.

Residents said that the dug-up road and the recent damage to the water pipeline have compounded their problems. “We are not able to understand why the dug-up road is not being re-laid for over a year now. The water pipeline damage has further compounded problems. Thousands of vehicles are forced to use the other side of the CISF Road, resulting in snarls during peak hours,” said BK Pandey, a resident of Vaishali who works in Indirapuram.

Under the Jal Nigam’s project, the newly laid pipeline will take the treated water from three sewage treatment plants in Indirapuram to river Hindon.

Officials of GDA said that they have deployed teams to repair the damaged Ganga water pipeline. “It is likely that we will repair the damaged water pipeline by Tuesday morning. The damaged pipeline, however, has not hampered the water supply in the area,” said AK Chaudhary, executive engineer of GDA.

Officials of the UP Jal Nigam said that the work for repair of the dug-up road is held up due to pending payments. “The payment is pending on account of share of local body which is the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. However, we have asked the contractor to get the road re-laid,” said Keshav Kumar, chief engineer of UP Jal Nigam.

When asked, MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner, said, “The decision has been made about the payment to the Jal Nigam’s pipeline project at CISF Road. The payment will be released soon.”

The project has been taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme and proposed for laying pipeline of about 2.5km in length.