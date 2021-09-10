Computer sets, fans stolen from govt school in G Noida

Greater Noida: Police have booked some unidentified persons for allegedly stealing computers, fans, music system, science toolkit and other equipment from a government junior high school in Badalpur’s Shadipur Chidoli on Wednesday night.

The school principal, Zakir Hussain, filed a complaint against the suspects at the Badalpur police station on Thursday, police said, adding that total 172 students in classes 1-8 and five teachers usually remain in the school from 8 am-2 pm.

“The school staff and students had left the school premises in the afternoon. It appears that some burglars entered the school at night and damaged locks of four rooms. They stole 80 steel glasses, nine ceiling fans, three computers, one each science kit and music system (used during Independence Day and Republic Day) among others, and escaped. On Thursday morning, when the students and staff came to the school, they noticed the burglary and reported it to the police,” Hussain added.

The same campus houses another government senior high school and a similar incident happened there on September 2, 2021. The suspects had stolen an inverter and a printer among other things. There is no security guard or CCTV camera inside the school campus, said Hussain.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, said a case has been registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 380 (burglary) and 457 (house trespass) at the Badalpur police station. “We have launched an investigation and are trying to arrest the suspects soon,” he said.