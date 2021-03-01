Home / Cities / Noida News / Constables injured as tractor crashes into PCR van on Yamuna e-way
Greater Noida: Two police constables sustained serious injuries when the PCR van they were patrolling in was allegedly hit by a speeding tractor trolley coming from the wrong side on the Yamuna Expressway in Rabupura
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Greater Noida: Two police constables sustained serious injuries when the PCR van they were patrolling in was allegedly hit by a speeding tractor trolley coming from the wrong side on the Yamuna Expressway in Rabupura.

The incident took place around 8.30pm on Saturday near the Falaida cut on Agra to Noida side of the expressway.

“The constables were out for patrolling in one of the two PCR vans meant for the expressway. Their vehicle was hit hard by a tractor coming at high speed in the wrong direction,” said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

Yadav said that the PCR van was completely destroyed in the accident while the driver of the tractor abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

“The accident was discovered by a PCR van patrolling on the other side of the expressway. The injured constables were immediately rushed to a private hospital. They have sustained multiple fractures and will require surgery. But they are now out of danger and stable,” said the SHO.

The abandoned tractor trolley was taken in police custody. “The trolley attached to the vehicle was carrying bricks suggesting that it was going to a construction site. We are working on identifying the driver,” said Yadav.

The unidentified tractor driver has been booked at the Rabupura police station under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, while a search is on for him, police said.

