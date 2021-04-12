Home / Cities / Noida News / Cop suspended for misbehaviour, illegal detention
noida news

Cop suspended for misbehaviour, illegal detention

Noida: The in-charge of a police post in Sector 19 was suspended on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with and illegally detaining a businessman
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:02 PM IST
HT Image

Noida: The in-charge of a police post in Sector 19 was suspended on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with and illegally detaining a businessman.

The action against the police post in-charge, a sub-inspector, was taken after a partial clip of a purported video of the sub-inspector started circulating on social media on Sunday in which the officer is seen smoking a cigarette in his vehicle and abusing the businessman while also threatening to lock him up. The Sector 19 area comes under the Sector 20 police jurisdiction.

“Two women had recently approached police alleging that they had been duped of 1 lakh by a vendor in Sector 16. During questioning, it came to light that the businessman had illegally sublet the space to the vendor in question. The sub-inspector was investigating the case and had wanted to bring the businessman in for questioning but he resisted and later agreed,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that the sub-inspector had taken the man’s phone unaware of the fact that a video recording was on and was venting in his vehicle and smoking.

“The man was questioned and later let go. But the video started circulating and the SI was suspended for his misbehaviour,” said Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Meerut Expressway: Three unfinished underpasses leading to jaywalking at Vijay Nagar

Three vehicle thieves nabbed, 30 two wheelers recovered

Birder’s SUV stolen from outside Okhla sanctuary

Noida: Good Samaritans come forward to help Bahlolpur fire survivors

In a separate incident, a retired army major took to social media alleging that he was misbehaved with by a policeman at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Noida’s Raipur after he asked him to wear a mask.

“We are aware of the incident and working on verifying the claims. Due action will be taken accordingly,” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP