Covid fatality rate doubled in second wave in GB Nagar

NOIDA: On March 31 this year, the case fatality rate (CFR) of Gautam Budh Nagar was 0.34% with 91 deaths out of 26,100 Covid-19 cases. But the CFR has now gone up to 0.69% in nearly two months, with 343 deaths and 36,018 new cases till Thursday, according to data from the state health department.

However, with 59,373 recoveries out of total 62,118 Covid-19 cases till Thursday, the recovery rate in the district has now gone to 95.44%, the data showed.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that it was really a tough time after March as the number of deaths and new cases suddenly went up. “There was an ultimate crunch of oxygen and remdesivir for a day or two. We were also worried about ICU beds in the hospitals. But, we streamlined the entire thing soon. Now, the new cases are continuously going down. We want to reduce the number of deaths to a negligible level,” he said.

On Thursday, GB Nagar reported 133 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 2,310 in the district. It also recorded six deaths due to the viral infection, according to the state’s daily health bulletin.

Claiming that the second wave of Covid-19 infection is coming under control, the DM also said that the district’s health infrastructure is being ramped up, with focus on children in order to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic. “At present, our main focus is on rural areas. We’ve been carrying out a house-to-house survey of all villages and urban areas in the district. So far, we’ve tested 11,45,726 samples in the district, which is almost half of its population,” he said.

Dr Deepak Ohri, GB Nagar chief medical officer, said that apart from conducting massive testing in different villages, the vaccination drive is also going in full swing in the district. “Till date, over 5.35 lakh people from different age groups have received their jabs in the district. Nearly one lakh of them have taken their second shot also,” he said.

The CMO also said that 13 new vaccination centres, for the age group of 18 to 45 years, will start from Friday. “To get the vaccine, a beneficiary will have to be registered on Co-WIN app. After that, the slots will be allotted. The vaccination will take place from 10am to 5pm,” he said.

On Thursday, the district had a total of 81 vaccination centres, the officials said.