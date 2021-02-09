Covid-19 vaccination: GB Nagar health department makes 80 booths for mop up round

NOIDA: Facing a tough task of inoculating 10,510 left out health workers – listed for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination – the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has made as many as 83 vaccination booths for the mop up round on February 15.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that the health department officials have been asked to exponentially increase the pace of coronavirus vaccination as the district’s performance has not been very encouraging in the first phase of vaccination. “The vaccination officials have been asked to ensure proper authentication of beneficiaries and timely data reconciliation on Co-Win app. They have also been told to provide adequate attention to issuance of provisional digital vaccination certificates after the first dose and final certificate after the second dose,” he said.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that a three-day meeting in this connection has been called upon, which began on Monday. “Since many of the beneficiaries have reportedly either left their jobs or shifted to some other places, we’ll be able to locate the exact number of left out health workers, after uploading the exact data on February 11,” he said.

The CMO also said that all the remaining health workers will be inoculated during the mop up round on February 15. “For the mop up round, as many as 83 vaccination booths have been readied, which is maximum number of booths in any session so far. Each of these booths will have the capacity to vaccinate at least 125 persons in a day. It is expected that after the mop up round, all the health workers in the district have the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

It may be noted that after the six sessions for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination that ended on February 5, the overall turnout for the phase in GB Nagar district was nearly 57% as 13,943 health workers took the jabs out of enlisted 24,453 beneficiaries.

District vaccination officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said that the failure of potential beneficiaries to get vaccinated in the mop up round will automatically push them to age-appropriate vaccination category. “The second dose of the vaccine is also scheduled to start from February 13 for people, who were inoculated on January 16 in the first phase,” he said.