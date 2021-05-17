Covid-19 vaccination: Senior citizens turned away from Sanjay Nagar hospital in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital on Monday witnessed a chaotic scene after most of the senior citizens who arrived to get their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine were turned away from the city’s prominent vaccination centre.

The senior citizens, who waited in long queues at the Sanjay Nagar hospital for their second dose, said that the hospital staff had earlier asked them to come on Monday.

“But even on Monday, they did not entertain us and asked us to return. I took my first dose on April 7. I came to the centre with my wife after spending ₹200 on auto fare. We waited in a queue since morning, but there was no announcement, or any notice put up. The hospital staff turned us away without vaccination and asked us to come three months after the first dose,” said 67-year-old Shivraj Singh, a resident of Kalka Garhi.

Praveen Jain, another 67-year-old who arrived at the centre, said that on the vaccination card, the hospital had given May 10 as the date for second dose. “On May 10, they said that vaccine was out of stock. I, along with my wife, came on Saturday, and they asked us to come on Monday. Today we stood in a queue since 8.30am and a guard told us that vaccine will be given. At 10am, the hospital staff put up a notice that vaccine will be given only to beneficiaries who have registered for their first dose,” said Jain, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.

Notably, the Sanjay Nagar hospital predominantly offers Covishield vaccine to beneficiaries. On May 13, the Centre extended the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine from six-eight weeks to 12-16 weeks. The Centre approved a new set of recommendations from a technical expert group that will help give the first dose to more people and is consistent with studies that suggest a longer interval may offer better efficacy.

Sixty-four-year-old Sunita Gupta, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, was also furious at the scenario which prevailed on Monday. “On May 15 (the date of her second dose), they said that vaccine was out of stock. They called us on May 17. After waiting for three hours in a queue, they asked me to come three months from the first dose,” she added.

Dr Sanjay Teotia, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said that there was a huge rush for vaccination on Monday.

“Earlier, the gap between two doses was four weeks, and now it has been extended to about three months. Also, we received another brand of vaccine stock on Saturday, and it could not be administered to beneficiaries who were given Covishield as first dose. So, they were asked to come after a gap of three months from their first dose,” Teotia said.

Despite repeated attempts, Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta could not be reached for a comment.

