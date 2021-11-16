CPCB focuses on monitoring stations seeing above-average spike as pollution dips

Pollution levels in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida witnessed a minor spike from Sunday to Monday, but remained in the “very poor” category on both days. However, statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that monitoring stations in Loni, Ghaziabad, and Sector 116, Noida, recorded higher levels of pollution as compared to other monitoring stations in both cities on Monday.

According to CPCB, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of 331, 310 and 321, respectively on Sunday, and 335, 317 and 338, respectively on Monday.

The CPCB’s statistics indicated that the monitoring station at Loni recorded exceptionally high Air Quality Index (AQI) readings -- from 403 to 433 -- between 10am and 4pm on Monday.

Likewise, the monitoring station at Sector 116, Noida, recorded AQI levels between 363 and 373 during the same period on Monday.

An AQI reading between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, between 201 and 300 is considered poor, between 301 and 400 is considered very poor, and above 400 is considered severe.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said that they will try to investigate the reasons for the spike at the two monitoring stations and will take corrective measures.

“A team has been sent to Loni to find out the reasons. The readings of the station at Loni were higher than the average of other stations. There are multiple factors in Loni which affect local conditions. We have already asked the officials at Loni to increase water sprinkling and road sweeping,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

“We inspected the monitoring station at Sector 116, but we could not find any local source that triggered the station’s AQI to higher levels compared to those of other stations in Noida. It could be due to some local conditions, but we are keeping a watch,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

“Once the overall pollution levels come down in the NCR, the situation demands strict enforcement by local agencies as local factors then come into play. If there is a spike in pollution levels at random monitoring stations, it means that local sources could be responsible,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

The CPCB’s winter inspections -- “assessment of actions taken by implementing agencies” -- that are taking place between October 20 and November 10, have identified 22 polluted areas and sources that require attention so far.

In Ghaziabad, CPCB states that factors such as industrial emissions, unpaved roads, open dumping of garbage, open/garbage burning, and unpaved roads/pits require attention, while in Noida, sources such as road dust, construction, and demolition activities, open dumping of garbage and unpaved roads require attention.

In Greater Noida, factors such as road dust, traffic congestion, and industrial emission require attention, according to CPCB.

Monday’s forecast by the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (Safar) stated that NCR’s average AQI was in the “very poor” category and unlikely to improve on Tuesday as winds were transporting more farm fire-related pollutants into Delhi.

“Calm local winds also reduce the dispersion of pollutants. So, the air quality is expected to remain in the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category tomorrow [Tuesday]. The effective farm fire count is 3,125 and its contribution to Delhi’s PM2.5 today [Monday] is 10%... Surface winds are slowing down further on [November] 17th and 18th reducing dispersion. Overall the AQI is expected to be in the ‘very poor’ category range for the next 3 days,” the Safar forecast on Monday said.