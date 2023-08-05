Power theft worth 35 lakh detected in Greater Noida, 21 booked

In a crackdown targeting alleged power theft, Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) officials said that 21 people from a rural area in Greater Noida were booked on Wednesday. The operation unveiled instances of electricity theft amounting to ₹35 Lakh during the drive, officials added.

Among the places where the drive was conducted were Ghodi Baccheda, Sirsa of Kasna, and villages Bisaich and Aichhar (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the places where the drive was conducted were Ghodi Baccheda, Sirsa of Kasna, and villages Bisaich and Aichhar. Power theft was detected in 50 shops, a private school, a private nursing home, a garment factory, and an RO plant, among other establishments, during the operation.

NPCL’s data reveals a staggering count of 2,762 instances of power theft within the region over the past four months. These cases have led to registration at anti-power theft police stations, culminating in the recovery of ₹16.89 crore from the offenders during the concerted four-month anti-theft campaign.

Manoj Jha, spokesperson for NPCL, said, “In the course of the raids, local residents were found to be engaging in power theft by illicitly connecting to power cables. Some were employing hooks at power poles to tap into the power supply. These illicit activities were predominantly carried out during late-night hours. Offending consumers were caught using pilfered electricity to operate flour mills, shops, and various other setups. Substantial fines were imposed, leading to a recovery of ₹35 Lakh. FIRs have been lodged against the offenders, citing relevant sections of the Electricity Act.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jha further added that out of the 21 people booked, 10 have faced disconnections. Additionally, power cables, hooks, and other tools utilized in the act of theft were seized.

According to officials, the enforcement activities are slated for intensified escalation in the future, aimed at capturing offenders.