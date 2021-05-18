Cyclone Tauktae’s impact: Noida to see good rainfall

Noida: The city on Tuesday witnessed light rain under the impact of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, and after weakening considerably, is currently moving inwards towards the National Capital Region.

The drizzling brought down the Noida’s maximum temperature by seven degrees Celsius to 30.6 degrees, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting good rainfall on Wednesday. According to IMD, the maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

“Moderate rain at most places in northern region with isolated heavy rains over Delhi-NCR has been forecasted for Wednesday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

An advisory issued by IMD said Tauktae and its remnants would interact with a western disturbance trough, creating an interaction zone. This weather phenomenon is likely to form above Delhi and adjoining areas, resulting in heavy rainfall in the region.

According to weather analysts, there are chances of intense rainfall over parts of NCR, including Noida, as an induced effect of cyclonic circulation over northern Rajasthan. “Low pressure cyclonic circulation due to the induced effect of cyclone Tauktae will meet the western disturbance, leading to rain in the region. The effect is likely to last till May 20,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Cyclone Tauktae intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and made landfall on Gujarat coast late Monday with wind speeds between 150kmph and 160kmph.

On Tuesday, Noida recorded maximum and minimum temperatures at 30.6 degrees Celsius and 27.8 degrees Celsius respectively, against 37.7 degrees Celsius and 25.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier. At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius -- nine degrees Celsius lower than the season’s average and 22.3 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad saw improvement on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Tuesday was 108 against 177 (both ‘moderate’) a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 79 (‘good’) against 202 (‘poor’) a day earlier, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 122 (‘moderate’) on Tuesday against 238 (‘poor’) a day earlier.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve in coming days. “Surface winds are southwesterly and moderate. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely at isolated places with isolated dust peaks for shorter time period. Overall AQI is forecasted to marginally improve and stay in the low end of moderate to satisfactory for next two days,” said a SAFAR statement on Tuesday.