Dadri: Missing man found dead in fields, probe underway

Greater Noida: The body of a 32-year-old man, who had been missing since May 18, was found in fields owned by his family on Thursday morning in Greater Noida’s Dadri area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Greater Noida: The body of a 32-year-old man, who had been missing since May 18, was found in fields owned by his family on Thursday morning in Greater Noida’s Dadri area.

The victim was identified as Pawan, a farmer from Roopwas village. According to the police, the man had been missing for the past two days.

“However, the family had not informed the authorities about this. He had gone out for errands and when he did not return, they started looking for him. On Thursday around 8am, a local saw his motorcycle near the family’s fields and informed them. They found his body after which a call was made to the police helpline,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said the autopsy report came late Thursday evening and it confirmed death by strangulation.

“A case of murder (Indian Penal Code Section 302) has been registered station against unidentified person(s). We will take appropriate legal action,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station.

Police said all angles are being explored. The family has not shared any suspicions with the police. They have also denied any monetary disputes or personal enmity with anyone, said the police.

