Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order
A day after ordering meat shops in Ghaziabad to close during Navratri, mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment on Saturday that said stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government’s directives in the matter.
According to the state government’s orders, meat shops should be situated beyond a 50-metre radius of religious places and no slaughter of animals should take place inside the shop. The directives also say that curtains/tinted glass should be used to ensure that meat is not visible to the public.
To be sure, officials said these directives are applicable to meat shops throughout the year and not just for a specific period.
On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.
“It is hereby informed that in view of the festival of Navratri, the municipal corporation should ensure the cleanliness of your allotted areas as well as temples in the city and ensure that all meat shops in the city shall be closed for the coming 9 days,” said the order.
However, on Saturday, the mayor issued a correction.
“The order is being amended and directives given by the Uttar Pradesh government should be followed in this regard,” said her letter.
“The municipal corporation received a letter from the mayor on April 1 which directed that all meat shops in the city be closed and that the order be implemented with immediate effect. Hence, in reference to this letter, an official order was issued by the corporation on the same day,” said Mayank Tanwar, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.
He added that the order was suspended on Saturday after the mayor issued a clarification.
When asked, mayor Asha Sharma said that her previous letter on Friday was “misunderstood”.
“I never said that all meat shops in the city should be closed during Navratri. My intention was to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in and around temples and hence meat shops around the temples should be shut. However, I understand why some confusion may have been there because of this order and hence the I have issued a correction in the matter,” said Sharma.
-
3 criminals loot ₹18 lakh from bank in UP’s Bulandshahar
Three motorcycle borne criminals looted ₹18 lakh from the Ujjiwan Finance Bank in Syana town of district Bulandshahar on Saturday evening. Senior police officials including SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh rushed to the spot and launched a search operation Circle officer of Syana Vandana said that the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Saturday. Vandana said three motorcycle borne criminals arrived at the bank, wearing helmets to hide their faces.
-
Health teams go into overdrive to check adulterated dairy products
Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla said seven inter-district health teams conducted inspections in various districts, and collected as many as 65 samples of milk and other products. Dr Singla further said that in SAS Nagar, a team from Sangrur collected 12 samples of paneer (3), milk (2), khoya (1) and one each of cream, curd, ice-cream, milk cake and kalakand.
-
3rd Century BC Buddhist Stupa in Yamunanagar to get makeover
The historical Buddhist Stupa or brick Stupa built 2,400 years back by Mauryan king Ashoka, in Haryana's Yamunanagar, is scheduled to get a makeover with beatification works set to begin. The monument, spread across 100 sq-m in Chaneti village, dates back to third century BC, and is almost 8km away from the district headquarters. It is an important site of religious tourism for Buddhists around the world.
-
Haryana CM condemns Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology from Mann, Kejriwal
Condemning a resolution moved in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Haryana chief minister said that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord was signed 35-36 years ago and as per the accord Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.
-
ASI who shot himself dead ‘killed’ son over argument
A father-son duo goes to purchase a car, an argument ensues, and the father allegedly shoots his son dead on March 28. Remorseful and depressed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police, shot Jasbir's too with his service revolver at his home in Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday. Jasbir was posted at the Amritsar airport police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics