Defence Firm to Expand plant near Noida with ₹101-Crore Deal

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday announced that state-owned Parag Dairy will set up a new plant on 10 acres in Sector 32 of Yamuna City, near the Noida International Airport, after the Uttar Pradesh government approved the project. The Noida Authority board approved the transfer in line with the cabinet order, allowing the land exchange without any transfer fee,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority.

The decision paves the way for defence startup Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd to expand its existing four-acre manufacturing unit in Noida’s Sector 81 into a 15-acre facility.

Raphe mPhibr, a Noida-based firm specialising in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and advanced defence technologies, will purchase 11.5 acres from Parag Dairy following a ₹101-crore land transfer approved by the state cabinet. “The UP government has cleared the deal as Raphe mPhibr’s expansion will create jobs and boost industrial growth in the region,” a Noida Authority official, aware of the matter, said.

Under the arrangement, Parag Dairy will use proceeds from the sale to acquire its 10-acre plot in Yamuna City’s Sector 32 at prevailing industrial rates, the officer cited above said. Raphe mPhibr will also design, build, and transfer a new dairy plant for Parag with a processing capacity of four lakh litres per day, while covering the cost of relocating existing machinery from Noida to the new site.

"Any future modification to the project will require approval from the state government," said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

Officials said the managing director of the Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation (PCDF) has been instructed to sign an MoU with Raphe mPhibr based on National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Indian Dairy Machinery Company (IDMC) standards, and to submit it for government clearance.

The proposal was finalised after a board meeting on October 3, following directives from the UP chief secretary and PCDF regarding Parag Dairy’s relocation and Raphe’s expansion.

The acquisition is being viewed as strategically significant for Raphe mPhibr, which supplies UAVs, engines, and defence payloads to the Indian Army and police forces. The company has already invested ₹800 crore in plant and machinery at its current Noida site.

Raphe mPhibr director Aman Chhabra confirmed the expansion is under process but declined to share further details. In August, defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated Raphe’s expanded facility in Noida.