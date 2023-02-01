Delhi man killed after his Mercedes car rams into divider in Noida

A Delhi resident died after his Mercedes car rammed into the divider in Noida’s Sector 93 near Eldeco roundabout late Tuesday night.

Police said the car caught fire during the incident and the victim, identified as Anuj Sherawat (40), died on the spot.

Sherawat worked at a construction equipment manufacturing firm in Faridabad and had recently moved to a high-rise society in Sector 168, Noida, said officials. However, his permanent residence is in Rohini, Delhi and his family were informed about the incident by police.

“The incident happened between 12.30am and 1am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The car was heading towards Sector 168 in Noida from Faridabad. Police received information about the incident at around 1am after which a team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police.

“Two men in a car saw the accident and informed the police about it. Upon further inquiry, they informed that the Mercedes car had overtaken them rashly while exiting the Noida-Greater Noida expressway towards the service lane in Sector 93. When they reached the Eldeco roundabout, they saw that the car had rammed into a divider there. Within minutes, the car caught fire and the driver did not get a chance to get out of the car. The whole incident was recorded in a mobile camera by the eyewitness,” said Paramhans Tiwari, station house officer of Phase -2 police station.

He said that the body was handed back to the family after autopsy and no complaint has been received in the matter. The damaged car was removed from the main road in order to avoid any traffic congestion, he added.

