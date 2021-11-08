Dengue tally hits 521 in GB Nagar, experts say ‘cases to decrease during winter’

With 12 fresh dengue cases reported in the past 24 hours, the dengue tally has reached 521 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday. The district now has 51 active dengue cases, and one death so far.

Meanwhile, medical experts believe that the “dengue cases will see a dip as the temperature has been decreasing, because mosquitoes usually turn inactive with the onset of winter”.

Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the health department in Gautam Budh Nagar is conducting anti-larval measures to keep the dengue situation in check. “At present, there are 51 active cases in the district and the situation is not alarming,” Sharma said.

Dr AK Shukla, senior consultant, Kailash Hospital Noida in Noida Sector 27, said that dengue cases are seeing a dip at the onset of winter. “Mosquitoes usually breed in warm weather conditions. The temperature is falling due to winter, which is not a conducive situation for mosquito breeding. But people should take precautions and not let water stagnate in their homes,” Shukla said.

He said that some of the 60 patients suffering viral fever and related symptoms admitted in the hospital are dengue patients. Nearly 150 patients suffering from viral fever were admitted in Kailash Hospital in October this year.

Dr Shukla has also advised the people to take precautions to be safe from contracting the disease. “People should regularly clean areas and prevent mosquito breeding. They should wear full sleeve shirts and full pants. They should consult doctors if they suffer from symptoms of fever, body ache, joint pain, and skin rashes among others,” he said.

Dr Akash Raj, medical superintendent, Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida, said that usually mosquito breeding sees a dip during the winter season. “People wear warm clothes during winter, and that also saves themselves from mosquito bites and such diseases,” Raj said.

The health department in Gautam Budh Nagar has identified 10 dengue clusters in Noida, and eight in Greater Noida -- which have reported the maximum number of dengue cases this season. The hotspots in Noida are Sadarpur, Chhalera, Mamura, Nithari, Barola, Chhijarsi, and sectors 5, 9, 22 and 51. In Greater Noida, the hotspots are Gaur City, Haibatpur, Kulesra, Surajpur village, and sectors Alpha 2, Beta 1, Gamma 1. Around 60-70% dengue cases have been reported in these areas.

According to the official data, the health department in Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 14 dengue cases in 2012, 69 in 2013, zero in 2014, 176 in 2015, 17 in 2016, 13 in 2017, 28 in 2018, 40 in 2019, and 28 in 2020.

