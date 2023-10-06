Department probe ordered on allegations that Jewar man attacked before police

A departmental inquiry was initiated on Thursday by the Gautam Budh Nagar police into a police post in charge following allegations that a man was beaten by four suspects in the presence of the police, police said, adding that the move was made in response to a video that surfaced on social media, showing four people assaulting a man in a crowded market.

In a circulated video, four men can be seen beating a man lying on the road, who pleads with them to stop while onlookers observe. (Representative Image)

In the circulated video, four men can be seen beating a man lying on the road, who pleads with them to stop while onlookers observe. The video displays flashes of red and blue light falling on the victim, suggesting the presence of a police vehicle nearby, although it is not visible in the video.

According to Manoj Kumar, station house officer of Jewar police station, the incident took place on Sunday around 9 pm in the Kumbahan locality of Jewar.

“The complainant, identified as Haneef alias Kale, 35, and a resident of Jewar, filed a complaint on Sunday, stating that four men from his locality visited his house to speak with him. However, they subsequently dragged him onto the road and began assaulting him,” the SHO said.

SHO Kumar added, “While three suspects identified as Arif, Sadam and Naeem (Single names)- all residents of the same locality, were arrested on Monday, a fourth suspect identified as Haroon (Single name) was arrested on Thursday. The suspects have been sent to judicial custody.”

Kumar added that during the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had a financial dispute with the complainant.

“Both the complainant and the suspects operate meat shops in the town, and their disagreement pertained to money matters. Consequently, an FIR was registered against the four suspects under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, based on Kale’s complaint,” the SHO added.

When questioned about allegations of police presence at the scene, the SHO refuted them, stating that no police vehicle can be seen in the video. “The allegations are false as no police vehicle cannot be seen in the video. Only red and blue lights flashing can be seen,” the SHO said.

However, SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police for Greater Noida, has initiated a departmental inquiry into the police post in charge for the area.

“There have been allegations that the incident happened in the presence of the police. A department inquiry has been launched on the area’s police post-in-charge to investigate the matter,” said the DCP.

