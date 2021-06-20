Discom begins conversion process as 270 Noida high-rises give consent for multi-point connections

NOIDA: In a relief to over four lakh families residing in high-rises in Noida, the power distribution company – Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) – has started the conversion process in as many as 270 high-rises, which have opted for multipoint connections in place of existing single-point connections.

The change in power connection system has already been completed in eight high-rises, officials said. PVVNL had started the conversion process 15 days ago, they said.

Following the recent notices issued by PVVNL to high-rises and group housing societies, seeking details to commence work on providing multipoint connections after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) decided to do away with the mandatory 51% consent, as many as 270 out of 612 high-rises in the city have given consent for multipoint connections for the flat owners there.

Virendra Nath Singh, chief engineer of PVVNL (Noida division), said that supply lines and power meters are being installed in the societies, which opted for multipoint connections. “Later, PVVNL will provide connection and supply electricity after registering all the flat owners on its jhat-pat portal. A consumer will have to pay the stipulated charge of ₹20,720 to avail this benefit,” he said.

Singh further said that as per the rules, if a society wants to retain the single-point connection, it will have to show the consent of 51% residents to PVVNL within 30 days. “In case of no response from the apartment owners’ association (AOA) or builder, it will be considered that the society has given its consent for multipoint connections. The recent consent of converting the connections given by 270 high-rises will benefit at least four lakh families,” he said.

The chief engineer said that it (multipoint connection) was a long-pending demand of flat owners paying hefty electricity bills in high-rise societies. “It is being done in accordance with the 13th amendment to the Electricity Supply Code of UPERC in August 2018, which allowed apartment owners to have direct power connection from the discom,” he said.

Meanwhile, the residents are happy with the discom’s initiative . Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Grihapravesh society in Sector 77, said that the conversion will be a boon for the residents. “We had no option than to follow the directions of AOA, regarding the power charges. In summer days, we were paying about ₹15,000 per month for two ACs and other electrical appliances. Now, we hope that electricity bills will get reduced,” he said.

On the other hand, the real estate association, Credai, said that the government’s decision of replacing single-point connections with multipoint connections in high-rises will put a pressure on residents.

Subodh Goel, secretary, Credai (western UP), said that the multipoint connection in high-rises is not a good idea due to safety reasons. “The single-point connection is always better in terms of safety and maintenance of the infrastructure. If any developer or AOA is overcharging, then there is a way to file complaint and solve the issue. But multipoint connection is not a way out as it will create more problems,” he said.

Goyal also said that the discom is charging a hefty amount for a new meter. “They are taking ₹15,000 for a new meter, which is available everywhere for only ₹3,000. The rate of one unit of electricity is similar in both the systems, i.e. ₹6.35 per unit. Can the discom clarify that who will bear the cost of line loss and faults, besides the maintenance of the high-rises,” he said.