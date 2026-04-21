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DM inspects ESCI hospital, directs timely care for Noida workers

According to an official statement, Roopam emphasised that workers must receive “quality, transparent and timely healthcare services” and said there should be no inconvenience to patients

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:26 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: District magistrate Medha Roopam on Monday inspected the ESIC hospital in Sector 24, Noida and directed officials to ensure improved, timely and accessible healthcare services for industrial workers in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The inspection came amid the district administration’s broader push to strengthen healthcare access for workers, including plans to roll out health camps across industrial units and construction sites. (HT Archive)

During the visit, the DM held a review meeting with hospital authorities and doctors, assessing the quality of treatment, availability of medicines, staffing levels, emergency response systems and overall functioning of services.

According to an official statement, Roopam emphasised that workers must receive “quality, transparent and timely healthcare services” and said there should be no inconvenience to patients.

“All services must function effectively, with special focus on availability of doctors, medical equipment and adequate supply of medicines,” the DM said on the occasion.

According to officials, who were present on the occasion, instructions were issued to ensure continuous monitoring of critical areas such as availability of functional medical equipment and quality of food served in the canteen. “Special attention has been sought on expiry checks of packaged food items and overall hygiene standards,” an official said.

It forms a key part of the social security network for organised sector workers, ensuring cashless or low-cost treatment for those registered under the ESI scheme.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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