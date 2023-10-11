DM inspects EVM warehouse, orders to increase security personnel for safety of voting machines

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma, conducted a thorough inspection of the district electoral office and the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) warehouse located in the Collectorate. This inspection aimed to assess the preparations in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The district administration is considering the establishment of polling booths within housing societies in Gautam Budh Nagar to facilitate a seamless and convenient voting experience for urban voters during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

During the inspection, DM Verma paid close attention to the warehouse and the rooms where EVM machines and VVPat (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trials) units were stored. The goal was to ensure that all necessary safety measures aligned with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India were in place. To enhance security, instructions were issued to deploy additional security personnel for safeguarding the EVMs, and the surveillance provided by the installed CCTVs was also scrutinized.

DM Manish Kumar Verma said, “During the inspection of the electoral office and the EVM warehouse here at Collectorate in Surajpur, necessary instructions were given to the officials. We ensured the availability of fire extinguishers and provided instructions to the fire department officials. We also called officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) to assess and certify the structural integrity of the building.”

Furthermore, the DM evaluated the security measures both within and around the premises and ensured the proper functioning of the installed CCTVs. He also issued directives to increase the number of security personnel responsible for EVM safety. Additionally, the DM reviewed the progress report of ongoing electoral activities online.

Notably, the district administration is considering the establishment of polling booths within housing societies in Gautam Budh Nagar to facilitate a seamless and convenient voting experience for urban voters during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. This move aims to ensure maximum voter turnout from the district.

