DND roadwork: Diversions in place at night till March 18

Traffic will be diverted on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway till March 18 at night amid the second phase of resurfacing work on the Noida-to-Delhi stretch, the traffic police said on Sunday. NOIDA, India - Dec. 19, 2019: Heavy traffic near DND flyover, in NOIDA, India, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Photo by Virendra Singh Gosain/ Hindustan Times) to go with Preety’s story. (HT Archive)

The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) will carry out the work, which started on February 22, during non-peak hours. “Traffic will be diverted after peak hours, between 11pm and 6am, during the work”, the Noida traffic police said in a statement. Except for these hours, there will be no traffic diversion on the stretch.

Vehicles heading towards Delhi via the Mahamaya Flyover to the DND Flyway will be diverted towards the Chilla Border from the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal. Similarly, commuters heading towards the DND Flyway from Sector 16 will need take a U-turn from the DND toll bridge towards the Chilla Border side, traffic police said.

The work on the Delhi to Noida stretch, which started early November, is almost completed.

The ongoing phase is the second major rehabilitation effort for the DND Flyway at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. The first phase, completed in 2023 at a cost of ₹5 crore, covered about 60% of the carriageway and included upgrades to electrical systems and lighting.

According to NTBCL, the current phase will involve micro-surfacing of both carriageways across an 8-km stretch, along with embankment protection and other infrastructure work aimed at ensuring long-term safety and durability.

The agency said this phase may cause temporary inconvenience but is essential for maintaining the structural health of the flyway.

The work was expected to be completed by January 2025 but was delayed by restrictions under the Graded Action Plan (Grap) Stage-4 curbs, implemented because of deteriorating air quality, and winter conditions. “While certain external factors impacted timelines, NTBCL remains focused on completing the works efficiently without compromising on quality or commuter safety,” an NTBCL spokesperson said.

NTBCL invited bids for the upgradation project inSeptember, 2025, describing it as part of a “proactive initiative” to preserve the road’s quality and user experience.