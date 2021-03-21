Home / Cities / Noida News / Double-decker bus stolen in Greater Noida West
noida news

Double-decker bus stolen in Greater Noida West

Noida: A double-decker private bus has been allegedly stolen from Greater Noida West
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:19 PM IST
HT Image

Noida: A double-decker private bus has been allegedly stolen from Greater Noida West. A case was registered at Bisrakh police station more than two months after the incident when a local court directed police to lodge an FIR.

The complainant, Shiv Naresh Singh, is a resident of Sai Garden in Shahberi. He said that he owned a double-decker private bus which used to ply between Noida and Auraiya. “On January 15 this year, we had parked the bus outside our home. However, next morning we found the bus missing. We launched a search but failed to trace it,” he said.

Singh said that the bus was the only source of his livelihood. He claimed that he had visited the local police station then but his complaint was not registered. He then moved the court which directed police to register an FIR into this case.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said that a case was registered against unknown person under Section 379 (theft) of IPC on Saturday. “The case has been registered on the court’s order. We have launched an investigation in the matter,” Chauhan said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man detained for reporting fake car theft

Man masturbates at woman in Ghaziabad hospital, arrested

Five injured as truck hits cars at Yamuna Expressway toll plaza

GB Nagar forest dept to treat polluted stream in Surajpur wetlands

Sandeep Dhupar, president of Noida bus association, said that sometimes thieves steal buses and other heavy vehicles and sell them in the scrap market. “They (thieves) also alter the chassis number and other details and use them in remote areas,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP