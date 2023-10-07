Driver applies brakes to save jaywalker, doctor suffers injuries as bus rams her car from rear

A woman doctor and her driver sustained injuries after a roadways bus carrying passengers rammed an electric car from behind, after the car driver suddenly applied brakes to save a jaywalker on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday morning, said police.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and the bus driver was taken into police custody, said police, adding that all passengers on the bus escaped unhurt.

Expressway station house officer Sarita Malik said, “On Friday around 8am, driver Ravindra Kumar, 35, a resident of Bulandshahr, was going to drop his employer, a woman doctor and resident of Beta-2, to the children’s hospital in Noida in her car. A jaywalker suddenly came in front of them. As soon as the driver applied brakes, a roadways bus rammed the car from behind.”

“The collision was so intense that the rear part of the car was completely damaged and Kumar sustained severe head injuries. The doctor was on the rear seat at the time of the incident and she suffered bruises,” said SHO Malik.

“As soon as police received information on 112 their helpline, a team reached the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where the driver’s condition is currently stable,” he said.

Because of the accident, traffic crawled on the expressway as both the bus and car remained on the road. A hydraulic crane was called in and the damaged car and bus were removed from the road, police said.

Traffic inspector CP Mishra said, “Three lanes of the expressway, including the service lane, were opened to commuters and the damaged vehicles were moved to the side within half an hour of the incident.”

According to police, the bus was ferrying passengers at the time of the accident but they remained unharmed.

No FIR has been registered, as the police are yet to receive a complaint regarding the accident. Further investigations is underway, police said.

