Excise department strengthens border checks to control illicit liquor smuggling during festive season

The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department launched a special enforcement campaign on Sunday to combat the illicit smuggling of liquor into the district during the festive season, officials aware of the matter said, adding that the drive will continue until October 25. Officials have noted that during the festive season, alleged liquor smugglers tend to become more active. (Representative Image)

Subodh Kumar, the district excise officer, said that seven joint teams have been formed, consisting of officials from the excise department, local administration, and local police, to carry out this operation across the district.

“The excise department will spearhead the drive, and we’ve established seven joint teams, including members from the police, administration, and excise department. We will also collaborate with the GST department and the regional transport department to take effective action against liquor smugglers,” said Kumar.

Kumar added that if there is evidence linking the liquor mafia to the smuggling activities, action will be taken under the Gangster Act. “We will scrutinize suspicious vehicles entering the district at toll plazas, restaurants, dhabas, and other locations,” he said.

“It has been observed over the years that during the festive season, there is an uptick in liquor smuggling as people attempt to bring alcohol intended for sale in other states into Uttar Pradesh through the Gautam Budh Nagar district. As a result, the special enforcement drive aims to target such illicit liquor smuggling and border checks will be intensified to curb these activities,” said Kumar.

The department will also conduct an awareness campaign to inform Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and residents hosting festive events not to serve or allow alcohol without a license from the excise department.

“A coordinated control room has been established to address any untoward incidents, and the mobile numbers of excise inspectors will be shared with the district’s residents and RWAs. They will be informed not to serve alcohol without a license at any public event,” said the district excise officer.

