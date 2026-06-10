Expedite NH-91 drainage work to prevent waterlogging: GB Nagar admin

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and other concerned agencies to expedite work after industrial units in the Chhapraula-Dadri industrial belt pointed out an ongoing drainage work along the National Highway-91 causing waterlogging in the area, officials said.

Representatives of the association said that the problem was affecting industrial operations and business activity in one of the district’s key manufacturing clusters. (HT Archive)

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In a meeting with district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam on Tuesday, office-bearers of the Chhapraula-Dadri Industrial Association said that incomplete drainage infrastructure linked to ongoing works by the NHAI was causing persistent waterlogging in parts of the industrial area during rains and affecting manufacturing work.

Representatives of the association said that the problem was affecting industrial operations and business activity in one of the district’s key manufacturing clusters, said officials.

According to officials, the DM asked the concerned departments to complete the pending work within stipulated timelines, and maintain regular coordination with industrial stakeholders, ensuring that infrastructure-related issues do not affect business operations.

“The problems highlighted by industrial units have a direct impact on industrial production and commercial activities. All departments have been directed to work in coordination and ensure that pending issues are resolved at the earliest,” the DM said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “The interests of industries and businesses must be prioritised. Departments have been asked to ensure that ongoing works are completed in a time-bound manner so that industrial activities are not affected,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The interests of industries and businesses must be prioritised. Departments have been asked to ensure that ongoing works are completed in a time-bound manner so that industrial activities are not affected,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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An association representative present at the meeting said industrial units have repeatedly flagged the issue before various authorities and were seeking early completion of drainage work to prevent recurring waterlogging.

“The drainage issue has persisted for a long time. During heavy rainfall, water accumulates in several stretches of the industrial area, affecting movement of vehicles and workers. We have requested the authorities to expedite the pending works so that industries do not face recurring disruptions,” said an association representative, requestinganonymity.

The meeting also witnessed administrative action over the absence of officials.

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The DM, meanwhile, expressed displeasure over the absence of the Noida authority’s general manager (projects). She directed that the salary of the executive engineer of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) be withheld for failing to attend the review meeting, officials said.

Apart from drainage-related concerns, representatives of the industrial association also raised issues related to power supply and utility infrastructure in the area.

Officials said the district administration assured stakeholders that the concerns would be taken up with the respective departments and monitored until resolution.