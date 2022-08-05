Experts call for caution as Covid-19 cases rise again in Ghaziabad

Data obtained from the Ghaziabad district health department shows that Covid-19 cases have risen by at least three times in the four days of August.

From 22 confirmed cases recorded on August 1, it rose to 56 cases on August 2, and again to 101 cases on Thursday (August 4).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The positivity rate--number of samples which return positive among all samples tested--has been above 1.5% in the past three days (August 2-4) while the positivity rate stood at 2.76% in the district on Thursday as it recorded 101 cases on the back of 3,654 tests.

In the four days of August, the district has recorded 208 confirmed Covid-19 cases while a total of 849 cases were recorded in July, 1,127 in June and 938 cases in May.

In fact, data also shows that the sample positivity rate recorded over the past fortnight has more than doubled in the district.

The positivity rate stood at 1.08% during the fortnight from July 21 to August 4 with 581 samples returning positive of the 53,705 samples tested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fortnight previous to that, the district recorded a positivity rate of 0.53% with 377 tests returning positive from among 70,636 samples tested between July 6 and 20.

“There has been a sudden spike in daily Covid cases in the past one week or so and the cases are on the rise in other parts of NCR as well. We urge people having symptoms of viral fever, influenza-like illness and respiratory tract infection to get themselves tested for Covid, besides following Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said district surveillance officer Dr Rakesh Gupta.

“It is vital to use masks and observe social distancing. On our part, our testing facilities are fully operational and we are mapping each and every case, besides taking up contact tracing of confirmed cases,” added Dr Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts attributed the spike in Covid cases to people venturing out for the Kanwar season and the seasonal changes.

“The change in seasons and temperature has led to an outbreak of viral fever, which is subsiding by taking medication for just three to four days. About 90% of these are mild cases and 1-2% are those who are developing bronchitis pneumonia and need hospitalisation. The conditions have also led to a surge in Covid cases as people have stopped using masks and are not even adhering to social distancing norms in public places,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

The sample collection by the health department has more or less remained the same in the past one month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department collected 126,847 samples in May, 125,331 samples in June and 123,175 samples in July.

According to official records, currently there are 308 active cases in the district, of whom 12 patients are taking treatment in healthcare facilities.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON