Fake gang-rape case: Woman and local reporter also booked, say police

Following the arrest of three male suspects on Thursday, for allegedly fabricating the kidnapping and gang-rape of a 38-year-old Delhi woman, the police are now on the lookout for the woman herself and a reporter from Delhi who allegedly helped sensationalize the fake case.

The police said the five persons named by the woman’s brother as the ones who allegedly abducted and gang-raped his sister have been let off after technical and material evidence proved that they were being framed on trumped up charges.

“The five suspects were let off as the case turned out to be a fabrication by the woman and her three friends -- the three men were arrested on Thursday. The woman and a local reporter from Delhi have also been named in the new FIR as their roles have been established. Our investigation is ongoing,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad.

The police on Thursday said they substantiated the “confessional statements” of the three suspects – Azad Tehsin, resident of Welcome in Delhi; Gaurav Sharan, resident of Shivam Garden in Badalpur (Gautam Budh Nagar); and Mohammad Afzal, resident of Kaila Bhatta in Ghaziabad -- with forensic and electronic evidences.

The original complaint was that the woman, who had come to her brother’s house in Ghaziabad on Sunday, was abducted late Sunday by a group of men in a SUV while she was waiting for an auto to return to Delhi. It was alleged that she was confined at an undisclosed location and gang-raped for two days before being abandoned on the roadside in a gunny bag. On the morning of October 18 (Tuesday), a resident near her brother’s house spotted the unconscious woman in the gunny bag, with her hands and legs tied, and informed the police, who reached the spot and took her to a hospital. Later that day, her brother filed a complaint naming five men with whom she had a land dispute. The police on Thursday said the motive was to pressure the five men to give up claim to the property in Nand Nagri in Delhi, estimated to be worth about ₹53 lakh.

Investigators said the caller who found the gunny bag also made a video of the discovery and sent it to the police, who, on a closer look, spotted Azad in the background.

“He was the one who tied up her hands and legs and also helped her into the gunny bag. The ”foreign object” -- police said it was 6cm long tongue cleaner -- that the doctors found in her was inserted by the woman herself,” said a senior police officer, who is part of the investigating team, asking not to be named.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police on the matter on Wednesday. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also tweeted about the alleged gang-rape in a very graphic manner and likened the incident to the December 16 gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in Delhi.

HT tried to contact Maliwal for her response over the disclosures made by the Ghaziabad police but she did not respond to calls.

“As regards the role of the local reporter, she was told about the plan a day before and was paid ₹5,000 to circulate messages and sensationalize the case. The mode of payment has been traced. When the “victim” woman was taken to GTB Hospital in Delhi, the reporter arrived there and made a short video of the woman’s sister, which she forwarded to Azad, along with a text message, for approval and then circulated it among her contacts,” the officer quoted above said.

Police said the woman and the local reporter have also been booked in the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections of related to cheating, forgery, providing false evidences, criminal conspiracy and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

“As regards the report sought by the DCW, we will submit the report to the Women’s Commission of Uttar Pradesh, which has the jurisdiction here,” the SSP said.

HT also tried to call the woman’s brother in Ghaziabad on Friday but his mobile remained switched off.

