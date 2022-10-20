Delhi woman abducted and gang-raped in Ghaziabad

A 38-year-old Delhi woman was allegedly abducted from Ghaziabad on Sunday night by five men who allegedly gang-raped her for two days and left her tied up and unconscious on the roadside early Tuesday morning, the police said on Wednesday. Four of the five suspects have been picked up for questioning but no formal arrest has been made till late Wednesday, they said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued a notice to senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, in connection with the incident after the woman’s family alleged that she was kidnapped at gunpoint from Ghaziabad by several men in a Scorpio, who gang-raped her at an unidentified location for two days.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday morning, tweeted a graphic description of the sexual assault and said a notice has been issued to SSP, Ghaziabad. “She is fighting for her life in hospital. Issued notice to SSP, Ghaziabad,” Maliwal tweeted, likening the case to the December 16 gang-rape.

However, doctors at GTB hospital in Delhi, where she is being treated, said her condition is stable.

The Ghaziabad police said the woman, who resides in a locality under the jurisdiction of Delhi’s Nand Nagri police station, came to her brother’s house in Ghaziabad, a locality under the Nandgram police station, for his birthday. She was allegedly kidnapped from near her brother’s house around 9.30pm Sunday, while she was waiting for an auto to return to Delhi, police said.

Around 4am Tuesday, locals in the area came across a gunny bag in which the unconscious woman was found stuffed, with her hands and legs tied, and they informed the police.

Around noon Tuesday,her brother filed a complaint to the police and based on that, the Ghaziabad police registered an FIR the same day under Indian Penal Code sections 376d (gang-rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against five suspects -- Sharukh, Javed, Aurangzeb, Deenu and Dhola -- with whom the woman allegedly had a land dispute.

“We immediately registered the FIR naming the five suspects with whom she had a legal case related to a land dispute. The suspects are known to her and they reside in Nand Nagri in Delhi. She was taken to MMG district hospital, but she did not allow doctors there to treat her. She wanted to be referred to GTB Hospital, where she previously worked as a nursing staff. Accordingly, she was referred there,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad.

Dr Rajat Jhambh, media spokesperson of GTB Hospital, said, “We did not find any internal injuries;there were a few external injuries in form of bruises. A foreign body was found in her and it has been handed over to the case investigating officer. The woman is stable. She may be a former contractual employee but she is not employed with us at present,” the doctor said.

“The doctors told us that a 6cm long tongue cleaner was found in her. We tracked the woman’s location during the period she went missing and found that her phone was switched on several times during that period. It was turned on twice on October 17, a day after she was allegedly abducted, and the location was found to be Kabir Nagar, which is near Nand Nagri,” Muniraj said.

The SSP further said the mobile locations of the suspects were also found to be in Delhi during the time of the incident and not in Ghaziabad. “We are investigating the incident thoroughly and are collecting all evidence,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON