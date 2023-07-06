Noida: False ceiling at GB Nagar district hospital collapses, no one hurt

Portions of a false ceiling on the second floor of the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 collapsed on Tuesday night, officials aware of the matter said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident as nobody was present in the area when the portion came down.

The hospital discovered the mishap on Wednesday morning following which, the space was cleared. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authorities at the district hospital attributed the water leakage problem in the building as the reason behind the incident. Officials said that a few portions in the building have been reeling under moisture for some time which resulted in the collapse.

Notably, scores of people including patients and visitors throng the area of the hospital on a normal day. The incident happened on Tuesday night when the space was vacant. The second floor of the hospital is Radiology and medical laboratory, which was non-functional at the time of incident, officials said.

The hospital discovered the mishap on Wednesday morning following which, the space was cleared.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital, Dr Renu Agarwal said, “We had visited the space to take stock of the situation. The portion that collapsed was a false ceiling. It seems that the structure of the false ceiling collapsed due to the moisture, however, the actual cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the mishap”.

“Noida authority has been informed regarding the incident and repairing work of the damaged portion will soon be taken up”, added the CMS.