Family alleges man tortured at de-addiction centre in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Greater Noida: A family has filed a police complaint alleging their ward was tortured at a de-addiction centre in Greater Noida.

The complainant, Satyapal, is a resident of Biharipur in Delhi. He stated that his elder brother, Deependra, was addicted to liquor for some months. “In September 2020, I contacted the de-addiction centre in Greater Noida who promised to cure my brother in four months. They told me that they have developed a specialised course for de-addiction. They brought my brother from Delhi to Greater Noida,” he said. Satyapal said he had paid 50,000 as fee to the centre.

He alleged that for the last ten days, he had been trying to talk to his brother over the phone but the de-addiction centre’s staff did not facilitate a phone call. “On Saturday evening, a friend and I visited the de-addiction centre and demanded to meet my brother. However, I could not find my brother there. I spoke to the centre’s staff members and they facilitated a phone call. However, it appeared that someone else was talking to me on the phone pretending to be my brother,” he said.

Satyapal then filed a complaint at the Sector Beta 2 police station. Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Beta 2 police station said a case was registered against two persons under Section 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Upadhyaya said the police team conducted a search and recovered Deependra from the de-addiction centre.

Satyapal alleged that on the pretext of de-addiction therapy, the staff had tortured his brother. “My brother has a burn injury on his abdomen. It appears someone threw hot water on his body. He also has injuries on his right toe,” he said.

The de-addiction centre staff were not available for comment.

