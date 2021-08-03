Family alleges medical negligence after woman’s death

The family of a 27-year-old woman who died following a surgery at a private hospital in Rabupura on Tuesday morning has alleged medical negligence.

Police identified the dead woman by a single name as Poonam, a resident of Aachhepur village in Greater Noida.

“After multiple consultations with doctors, it was decided to remove her uterus (following several health issues). We admitted her to the hospital where she underwent the procedure,” read the police complaint lodged by the woman’s husband, Pradeep. He claimed that Poonam died during the operation.

Police said that they rushed a team to the hospital at around 5am when they were informed of the family alleging negligence.

“The body was taken into custody and sent for an autopsy. The family claims that the doctor who did the operation was a quack,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3) Vishal Pandey.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered against the owner and the doctor under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the Indian Penal Code at the Rabupura police station.

In the evening, family members of the victim and other people gathered outside the hospital demanding compensation for the woman’s death.

“We have assured the family of due action against any responsible parties after a thorough investigation. The group dispersed after that,” said Pandey, adding that the autopsy report was awaited.