Family identifies woman found shot dead in Ghaziabad

Family members have identified the woman who was found dead near the Hindor river in Muradnagar on Thursday with bullet injuries, police said. They added that the family has lodged an FIR with Ghaziabad police, in Muradnagar police station against three suspects in a murder and conspiracy case.

Family members identified her as Ragini, also known as Arohi, a Noida resident.

Unidentified initially, the woman’s body was found beneath an overbridge linking Ghaziabad to Baghpat district. Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (Rural), said, “Ragini’s sister approached the police and alleged that three suspects Bunty Singh, his wife Rakhi, and her brother Amit Jatav for murdering her sister. An FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120b (criminal conspiracy). We’re actively locating the suspects for questioning.”

Ragini’s sister, Manju Shah, detailed in the FIR that Ragini worked as an executive for a Greater Noida realty firm owned by Bunty Singh, who resided in Hapur.

“On August 2, around 11:48 pm, Ragini left with Bunty’s wife and her brother Amit, who arrived to pick her up. I saw her leaving in a white car and she didn’t return. Ragini’s phone was switched off, and we learned about the body’s discovery on August 3,” Manju said in the FIR.

“We suspect that the deceased was probably friendly with her employer, and this did not go well with his wife. We are looking into other probable angles as well. Our teams are also trying to find out the scene of the crime where the woman was murdered and how the body was dumped near river Hindon,” DCP added.

