Farmers protest outside Greater Noida authority for jobs, land promised to them a decade ago

Around 100 farmers, including women, gathered outside the Grater Noida authority office in Knowledge Park IV on Tuesday to demand developed land and jobs to locals ahead of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Dadri on Wednesday. The farmers belonged to Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, a farmers’ collective. A number of policemen were deployed at the spot to ensure the enforcement of law and order.

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Manvir Bhati said that the authority acquired land from around 2,000 people in 2010 and promised 64% increased compensation, jobs to locals, and 10% developed land. “They gave the compensation to the families. However, the other two promises have not been fulfilled. We recently came to know that the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has turned down the proposal of giving developed land to farmers. We are protesting so that the UP government meets our demands,” he said.

The police had also served notices to some farmer leaders for holding the protest despite Section 144 of the CRPC in effect. However, several farmers defied the notices and joined the protest.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that farmers protested from 12pm until the night. “Policemen have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order enforcement. The Greater Noida authority officials are talking to them to resolve the matter,” he said.

Neeraj Johar, manager, Greater Noida authority, said the protesting farmers had various demands. “The authority officials are holding a meeting with farmers. We will be able to share details once the meeting is over,” he said.

Meanwhile, another group of farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a meeting on Monday in Dankaur, and planned to meet the chief minister on Wednesday to discuss their demands with him. “The UP chief minister is visiting Dadri on Wednesday. A farmers’ delegation plans to meet the chief minister and apprise him about the issues. If we are not allowed to meet the CM, we will protest and block the roads on September 27 in Greater Noida,” said Sunil Pradhan, spokesperson of the Morcha.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha farmers have been protesting against the three controversial farm laws that were passed in Parliament over a year ago.