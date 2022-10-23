Festive rush clogs traffic in Noida on Dhanteras

Noida: Major intersections across Gautam Budh Nagar district witnessed traffic jams on Saturday as people stepped out in large numbers to shop on the occasion of Dhanteras. There was also a heavy rush of people at bus terminals across Noida as many residents were on their way to their hometowns to celebrate Diwali with their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Areas around the Atta market, Indira market, the Sector 18 market, DLF Mall, Center Stage mall, Gurudwara, GIP mall and Garden Galleria mall have been made no-parking zones. The entry of e-rickshaws, autorickshaws and tempos on stretches between Attapir Chowk to the car market in Sector 28 has been banned as well,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Other areas that faced heavy traffic on Saturday included the DND toll border loop, Mahamaya flyover, Jewar toll plaza, the Pari Chowk roundabout and Bisrakh roundabout. “The traffic at Jewar toll plaza moved slowly because of the heavy traffic as people were going back to their hometowns,” said a traffic police officer.

In a joint initiative, the Ghaziabad police and the Gautam Budh Nagar police carried out a flag march in Khoda village on Saturday, which falls under Ghaziabad police limits but is geographically located near Noida’s Sector 62.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is often seen that miscreants commit robbery or serious crimes in the Delhi-NCR during festive season. A joint initiative of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar police called ‘Operation Prahar’ was carried out wherein seven suspected criminals were taken into custody by the police from Khoda village,” said an official statement from the police department.

Meanwhile, traders were enthusiastic and upbeat about the large number of customers flocking the city markets on Saturday. Noida Jewellers’ Welfare Association chairman Sudhir Singhal said, “As the rates of gold and silver are comparatively low this year, customers have come in large numbers to purchase the precious metals on the auspicious day of Dhanteras”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON