Fire at business complex in Indirapuram; no casualties

Ghaziabad: A major incident was averted after a fire broke out at the Gaur Biz Business Park adjacent to the Gaur Green Avenue near National Highway – 9 in Indirapuram late Wednesday night, said officials on Thursday, adding that it took 12 fire tenders to douse the blaze but no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to officials, the Wednesday night incident engulfed the three-storey building’s façade on the outer side. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On April 29, Gaur Green Avenue residential high-rise that is located at the rear of the business park, had witnessed a massive fire.

According to officials, the Wednesday night incident engulfed the three-storey building’s façade on the outer side. “The building, housing commercial establishments and offices, was filled with smoke. The fire reached the upper floors from ground floor. The firemen had to break the doors’ locks in the building to barge in,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT.

The fire tenders had reached the spot at 11.55, said officials.

Officials said that it took them over an hour to fully extinguish the fire.

“No loss of life or injury was reported. Only the security staff was present there. Rest of the offices were shut for the night. Initially, it is suspected that a short-circuit probably caused the fire,” the CFO said, adding that about a month ago, there was a massive fire at the adjacent Gaur Green Avenue high-rise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Last month, the fire at the Gaur Green Avenue gutted eight flats and also caused considerable damage to four to six others. The fire had engulfed the flats located on the eighth to 13 floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, the fire at the Gaur Green Avenue gutted eight flats and also caused considerable damage to four to six others. The fire had engulfed the flats located on the eighth to 13 floors. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognizance of the incident and prompted the district magistrate to order an inquiry that later highlighted flaws and also suggested rectification measures.

The department’s official data shows a steady rise in fire incidents. The district recorded 921, 1,103, 1,068, 1,607, and 1,437 fire incidents in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively, while 843 fire incidents were recorded between January 1 and May 27 this year.